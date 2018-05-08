ABC11 TOGETHER

Basketball camp offering more than game skills

Registration Underway for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Camps are gearing up for their summer enrollment, and one sports camp in Durham is offering more than basketball games for its participants. Four Quarters Basketball Camp provides youth with a chance to build self-confidence, a strong work ethic, and teamwork principles.

The 4 Quarters experience is more than just a basketball camp, it is a movement to shift the minds of our young men and instill core values such as leadership, dedication and perseverance they can take with them long after their playing days are over.
