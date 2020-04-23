Triangle group helps new moms, dads with parenting guidance

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle Area Parenting Support is a nonprofit that offers support groups for parents of newborns.Monica Richardson is the Executive Director of Triangle Area Parenting Support."The new parent experience is already isolating you know... without coronavirus. People come home from the hospital with her baby and sometimes they have a freezer full of food or they've had relatives buy them gifts at baby showers, but then they're kind of on their own," Richardson said."There's not a lot that our society does to support the new parents are kind of like, 'well, we'll see you back at work in 6, 8, or 12 weeks!' and those first few weeks are so difficult that parents really need other parents that are going through the exact same thing so they can realize number one that it's normal."Normally, parents meet in each other's homes, Richardson says it allows parents to bond with each other better. Since COVID-19, the support groups have moved to online.New classes are forming in May. There is a cost associated, but scholarships and payment on a sliding scale are available. The group is working to lower the price even more as many parents are without pay at the moment.In addition to the support groups already in motion, TAPS is planning for a free session for parents outside of the newborn support groups, called Conversations of Courage. This is a four-week group where parents can learn mindfulness techniques that will help with anxiety and thoughts.