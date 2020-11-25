Community & Events

Fayetteville's Bicycle Man bike giveaway postponed until spring

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "Bicycle Man" Christmas bike giveaway for children is being delayed until spring because of COVID-19.

Moses and Ann Mathis started the annual event in 1992, but Ann does not want to risk anyone getting sick at the bike distribution event.

"It still hurts me that I'm not going to be able to see the smiles on the kids' faces," Ann Mathis told ABC11. "I hope people will appreciate my thought process and not that I'm being hateful, I love everybody but I just have to do it this way."

Following the death of her husband in 2013, Ann carried on the annual event for children and families who cannot afford bikes.

She estimates they have given away more than 30,000 bikes over the years.

Last year, the foundation gave away about 1,500 bikes.

The charity gives away new and refurbished bicycles and counts on volunteers and donations.

A date and location of the Spring 2021 event has not been announced.
