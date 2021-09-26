Community & Events

Bikers in Durham stand up against child abuse

EMBED <>More Videos

Bikers in Durham stand up against child abuse

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bikers in the Triangle are standing up against child abuse.

Bikers Against Child Abuse held an event outside the Durham Harley Davidson dealership on Saturday.


They grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and educated the community about their efforts to support children who are victims of child abuse -- and who may have to testify in court.

"We're not there to intimidate the jury or intimidate the judge or the court or anything," an organizer said. "We're there for 100% to support our child. And, you know, these kids, I can't imagine as an adult having to go into court and talk to in front of everybody and say something that as horrific that has happened, and I can't imagine a young child having to do that."


Bikers Against Child Abuse is an international organization with other chapters throughout North America and Europe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamchild abusebiker gangmotorcycles
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The curse is broken': Pack beats No. 9 Clemson in OT thriller 27-21
3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island
Man seriously injured in shooting near Duke University Hospital
Vigil marks third anniversary of Durham man's murder
Holmberg accounts for five TDs as Duke roars past Kansas, 52-33
Show More
Report uncovers how 6-year-old died on amusement park ride
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Don't jump or dance: Duke warns of apartment's structural issues
Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots?
Raleigh takes steps to crack down on Glenwood South rowdiness
More TOP STORIES News