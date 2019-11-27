Black Business Expo returns to Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The annual Black Business Expo is back in Durham on Saturday, November 30. Each year top companies and corporations take part in this free trade show to provide networking and important information to anyone interested in starting a business. They also provide information and resources for those who work for a corporation, and those looking to continue on a path to success.During the Expo 10 students will receive up to $5,000 in scholarship funds and a free laptop.The Black Business Expos will take place from 10am - 5pm at the Marriott Hotel and Civic Center in downtown Durham.