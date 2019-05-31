Block Gallery in Raleigh hosts exhibition to discuss mental illness

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Thursday, the Block Gallery in downtown Raleigh hosted a community conversation and panel discussion covering the topic of mental health.
The event complimented artist Telvin Wallace's exhibition "I Feel Like That," which is currently on display at Block Gallery.
It also featured representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The panel looked into the stigmas of mental health and offered tips on how to work through it.
Wallace used his direct relationship with portraits to embrace the contentious impression of mental illness and the place it holds in society.
The exhibition, presented by the Office of Raleigh Arts and the Black On Black Project, will be on view until May 31.
