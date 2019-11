24-hour board game marathon raises more than $16,000 for genetic disorder cure

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers gathered all day at the Gamer's Armory in Cary for a 24-hour marathon of board games and more while raising money for those with Turner Syndrome on Saturday, Nov. 9.Gamers for Cures is a charity created about nine years ago by Dan Patriss to raise money for Turner Syndrome. That day, the event raised more than $16,000.Patriss' daughter was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome about 14 years ago and ever since has made it his goal to find a cure.Turner Syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects, according to the MayoClinic "Since health care professionals have a hard time diagnosing Turner Syndrome, the more we could raise education," Patriss said.Over the past five years, the event raised more than $130,000. This year, the event plans to raise more than $20,000"Early detection is key," said Patriss. "We wanted to raise some money to have education for healthcare professionals and for the community."