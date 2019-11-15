Community & Events

24-hour board game marathon raises more than $16,000 for genetic disorder cure

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers gathered all day at the Gamer's Armory in Cary for a 24-hour marathon of board games and more while raising money for those with Turner Syndrome on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Gamers for Cures is a charity created about nine years ago by Dan Patriss to raise money for Turner Syndrome. That day, the event raised more than $16,000.

EMBED More News Videos


Patriss' daughter was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome about 14 years ago and ever since has made it his goal to find a cure.

Turner Syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects, according to the MayoClinic.

"Since health care professionals have a hard time diagnosing Turner Syndrome, the more we could raise education," Patriss said.

Over the past five years, the event raised more than $130,000. This year, the event plans to raise more than $20,000

"Early detection is key," said Patriss. "We wanted to raise some money to have education for healthcare professionals and for the community."

Click here to donate to the cause.

PHOTOS: Gamers for Cure 24-hour board game marathon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscarygamescommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Impeachment Hearing Today: Fired ambassador to Ukraine, to testify
Man charged with shooting, killing Raleigh mother
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Fayetteville residents flood public forum on proposed Civil War Museum
Road to Recovery volunteers give cancer patients a lift
Show More
2 Hoke County teenagers detail armed home invasion
The best places to visit Santa in the Triangle
Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line
Fayetteville mom frustrated after school bus leaves twins in cold
Durham accuser speaks out on new McDonald's sexual harassment lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News