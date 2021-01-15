abc11 together

Durham's Book Harvest held its 10th Annual Book Drive

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Monday, January 18, Book Harvest held its 10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive and Community Celebration. Due to safety protocols, the drive was changed to a drive-through event. Long lines of cars were seen at Durham Central Park between Noon - 4 pm as the community joined together to donate new and gently used children's books.

Every participant received a new string backpack full of age-appropriate books for kids to take home. Popular children's book characters were also on hand to cheer on the attendees.

All donated books will be provided to children in Durham and beyond through the organization's numerous programs.

To learn more about Book Harvest and how you can get involved, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbooksreadingabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Blood Drive
MLK Day events in the Triangle go virtual
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021
Plasma donors needed as COVID-19 cases increase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Tuesday's Hurricanes game postponed due to COVID-19
Hairstyle discrimination may soon be illegal in Durham
Clinics open to help people feeling effects of COVID-19 months later
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Biden heading to DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
Durham Rescue Mission sets sights on new building, CEO
Show More
McConnell says Trump 'fed lies' to mob about election
Community mourns after former NC teacher dies from COVID-19
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
Mets fire GM after ESPN story on explicit texts to female reporter
More TOP STORIES News