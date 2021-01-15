Durham's Book Harvest held its 10th Annual Book Drive

DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Monday, January 18held its 10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive and Community Celebration. Due to safety protocols, the drive was changed to a drive-through event. Long lines of cars were seen at Durham Central Park between Noon - 4 pm as the community joined together to donate new and gently used children's books.Every participant received a new string backpack full of age-appropriate books for kids to take home. Popular children's book characters were also on hand to cheer on the attendees.All donated books will be provided to children in Durham and beyond through the organization's numerous programs.To learn more about Book Harvest and how you can get involved,