From Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Brewgaloo 2019, Friday and Saturday
North Carolina's largest craft beer festival takes place this weekend in Raleigh. Over 100 NC breweries and 50 food trucks will be featured. Brewgaloo was recently voted best beer festival by USA Today.
Dogwood Festival, Friday-Sunday
Fayetteville's premier community event will feature fireworks, free concerts, carnival rides, inflatable, food vendors and a car show. ABC11's Don Schwenneker, John Clark, Dejuan Hoggard, Akilah Davis, Morgan Norwood and Josh Chapin will be in attendance.
20th Annual HerbFest, Friday-Sunday
Head out to downtown Wake Forest for the 20th year of HerbFest. A variety of vendors for those interested in gardening, cooking and a healthy lifestyle will be onsite with a large selection of herbs. Rain or shine.
34th Annual Crimestoppers BBQ, Friday
Stop by the Raeford Road Harris Teeter parking lot in Fayetteville for lunch or dinner. All proceeds benefit the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers. Each plate is $8 and has barbecue, potato salad, cole slaw and a dinner roll. The event is set up as a drive-thru so you don't even have to get out of your car.
NCCU Jazz Festival, Friday and Saturday
The all-week event will also include feature more performances this weekend. NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble will open for Nnenna Freelon on Friday and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble will perform with saxophonists James Gates and Brian Miller on Saturday.
Moogfest, Friday-Sunday
Tech and creative enthusiasts should check out this Durham festival. At night, early pioneers in electronic music and contemporary pop innovators will give performances in venues throughout the city.
SPCA Dog Walk & Woofstock, Saturday
Head to Koka Booth Ampitheatre in Cary to join in a walk to help homeless pets and animals in need.
25th Anniversary Women's Empowerment Expo, Saturday
This event at PNC Arena celebrates the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. Patti LaBelle will be a featured speaker. ABC11's Tisha Powell, Morgan Norwood, Dejuan Hoggard, Tim Pulliam, Joel Brown and Brittany Bell will be in attendance.
Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday
This celebration at Fred G. Bond Park in Cary will feature 170 North Carolina artists, festival food and entertainment on four stages.
Marbles Imagination Ball, Saturday 6:30 p.m.
The 8th Annual Imagination Ball raises money to give all kids a chance to imagine, discover and learn at Marbles. ABC11's Mark Armstrong will emcee.
Strawberry Festival, Saturday and Sunday
This two-day farmers market will kick off the 2019 season. Bring friends, kids and dogs for a day of shopping and eating.
Wings over Wayne, Saturday and Sunday
This air show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro will feature breathtaking performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds - the third-oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world. Over 230,000 people attended the show in 2017.
Pinwheels Family Fun Day, Sunday
Family and friends can gather in Durham for a day of batting cage rounds, roller skating, and go kart rides - all to raise awareness for the importance of supporting families and teachers helping children to be resilient.