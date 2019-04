From Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Festivals, festivals and more festivals! Between North Carolina's largest craft beer festival, a Cary arts and crafts festival, a strawberry festival and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival, there's something for everyone this weekend. Brewgaloo 2019 , Friday and SaturdayNorth Carolina's largest craft beer festival takes place this weekend in. Over 100 NC breweries and 50 food trucks will be featured. Brewgaloo was recently voted best beer festival by USA Today. Dogwood Festival , Friday-Sunday's premier community event will feature fireworks, free concerts, carnival rides, inflatable, food vendors and a car show., Friday-SundayHead out to downtownfor the 20th year of HerbFest. A variety of vendors for those interested in gardening, cooking and a healthy lifestyle will be onsite with a large selection of herbs. Rain or shine. 34th Annual Crimestoppers BBQ , FridayStop by the Raeford Road Harris Teeter parking lot infor lunch or dinner. All proceeds benefit the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers. Each plate is $8 and has barbecue, potato salad, cole slaw and a dinner roll. The event is set up as a drive-thru so you don't even have to get out of your car. NCCU Jazz Festival , Friday and SaturdayThe all-week event will also include feature more performances this weekend.Vocal Jazz Ensemble will open for Nnenna Freelon on Friday and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble will perform with saxophonists James Gates and Brian Miller on Saturday. Moogfest , Friday-SundayTech and creative enthusiasts should check out thisfestival. At night, early pioneers in electronic music and contemporary pop innovators will give performances in venues throughout the city. SPCA Dog Walk & Woofstock , SaturdayHead to Koka Booth Ampitheatre into join in a walk to help homeless pets and animals in need. 25th Anniversary Women's Empowerment Expo , SaturdayThis event atcelebrates the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. Patti LaBelle will be a featured speaker. Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival , SaturdayThis celebration at Fred G. Bond Park inwill feature 170 North Carolina artists, festival food and entertainment on four stages. Marbles Imagination Ball , Saturday 6:30 p.m.The 8th Annual Imagination Ball raises money to give all kids a chance to imagine, discover and learn at Marbles.will emcee. Strawberry Festival , Saturday and SundayThis two-day farmers market will kick off the 2019 season. Bring friends, kids and dogs for a day of shopping and eating. Wings over Wayne , Saturday and SundayThis air show atinwill feature breathtaking performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds - the third-oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world. Over 230,000 people attended the show in 2017. Pinwheels Family Fun Day , SundayFamily and friends can gather infor a day of batting cage rounds, roller skating, and go kart rides - all to raise awareness for the importance of supporting families and teachers helping children to be resilient.