Bull City festival promises to keep it 'cool' at the Art of Cool Festival

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Art of Cool Festival is taking over Durham this weekend. The annual music festival featuring R&B, neo-soul, hip-hop, and other genres of can-you-vibe-to-this.

Friday evening, thousands packed the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to groove to the melodic ranges of Ari Lennox and Grammy Award-winning artist Jill Scott. Scott performed many of her classic hits that fans have enjoyed for nearly two decades.



Over 20 artists will be performing across six different venues: DBAP, Motorco, Beyu Caffe, Masonic Lounge, Durham Armory and Pinhook.



Attendees were able to enjoy a two-day general admission experience for $140.

Saturday evening will be rocked by legendary acts Run DMC and Whodini.

The festival wraps up with a Sunday morning brunch featuring The Hamiltones.

Art of Cool is produced by The Dome Group.
