Bull City festival promises to keep it 'cool' at the Art of Cool Festival

Friday evening, thousands packed the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to groove to the melodic ranges of Ari Lennox and Grammy Award-winning artist Jill Scott. Scott performed many of her classic hits that fans have enjoyed for nearly two decades.
Over 20 artists will be performing across six different venues: DBAP, Motorco, Beyu Caffe, Masonic Lounge, Durham Armory and Pinhook.
Um this is no cap. Yalls trees and skyline is giving me big endorphins https://t.co/VE8h1IQbFi— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 28, 2019
Attendees were able to enjoy a two-day general admission experience for $140.
Saturday evening will be rocked by legendary acts Run DMC and Whodini.
The festival wraps up with a Sunday morning brunch featuring The Hamiltones.
Art of Cool is produced by The Dome Group.