Burn Boot Camp teams up with Muscular Dystrophy Association to help send kids to summer camp

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burn Boot Camp partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosted benefit camps nationwide on Saturday--raising more than $400,000 to support families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases.
The camp in Garner raised over $5,000 alone.
"It's been such a passion for me to be out here to push them to work hard for people--to be their muscle," said trainer Meg Davis.
Davis pushes her class not only for themselves but for kids who can't move the way they can.
"Well it's kind of hard because I can't really do some things because I get tired easily," said Maddy, an 11-year old with Myasthenia gravis.
Maddy has a neuromuscular disease and the signal that goes to her brain to make a muscle work sometimes gets lost along the way.
On Saturday, the Burn community raised money for people just like her.
"Maddy whispered to me, 'Mommy (are) all these people are out here for us?'" said Fran, Maddy's mother. "I'm like 'Yes for you and other adults and other kids just like you!'"
"They've got a great group here," said Courtney Foy. "The fact that they're willing to contribute to such a great cause is an awesome thing which makes me want to stay and work that much harder."
Foy lost an uncle who had muscular dystrophy and knows first hand the challenges that come with the disease.
"I have the capability of doing this on a daily basis when other children and adults who suffer with muscular dystrophy don't," she said. "It took my uncle a lot of energy just to push himself in a wheelchair around the house once, that was his daily exercise, if he can do that on a daily basis then I should be able to do this."
"It makes my momma heart so happy," Fran said. "It takes a village and just the fact they are out here moving their muscles for my kids who sometimes can't move their muscles--it was just amazing to me."
The money raised will help send kids to MDA Summer Camp. If you'd like to donate you can click here
