COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Calling all moms: Raleigh's Babypalooza expo is this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh mom Marilauren Hoying is very busy these days with three kids under five years old.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh mom Marilauren Hoying is very busy these days with three kids under five years old.

Not only is she juggling caring for young kids, but she's also running two successful home-based businesses, Mama Bears Baby Beads, a teething jewelry and accessory business, and Babypalooza, an all things baby event held at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh on November 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"I stay up until two or three in the morning designing and doing my marketing, social media, responding to emails that kind of thing," explained Hoying. Hoying said she came up with the idea of designing affordable and fashionable teething jewelry and accessories after her first child kept chewing on her necklaces and breaking them.

"Everything out there was expensive or $30 to $35 a piece," Hoying said. "I do between $10 and $15 and the $15 ones are my new creations."

Hoying also purchased Babypalooza, an event highlighting local businesses specializing in baby items.

The Raleigh Babypalooza is November 17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

VIP tickets get shoppers in early from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsraleigh newsbabybusinessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Job fair to be held Monday in downtown Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Police ask public to stop spreading rumors, FBI increases reward
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
4 arrested in connection with 2016 murders of 8 family members in rural Ohio
Relentless rains bring constant flooding to Hope Mills residents
E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavors at stores
You could be fined $250 for not moving over for first responders
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville family get new basketball pad
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
Bomb threat suspect arrested following Goldsboro school evacuations
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
More News