Calling all moms: Raleigh's Babypalooza expo is this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh mom Marilauren Hoying is very busy these days with three kids under five years old.
Not only is she juggling caring for young kids, but she's also running two successful home-based businesses, Mama Bears Baby Beads, a teething jewelry and accessory business, and Babypalooza, an all things baby event held at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh on November 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"I stay up until two or three in the morning designing and doing my marketing, social media, responding to emails that kind of thing," explained Hoying. Hoying said she came up with the idea of designing affordable and fashionable teething jewelry and accessories after her first child kept chewing on her necklaces and breaking them.
"Everything out there was expensive or $30 to $35 a piece," Hoying said. "I do between $10 and $15 and the $15 ones are my new creations."
Hoying also purchased Babypalooza, an event highlighting local businesses specializing in baby items.
The Raleigh Babypalooza is November 17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
VIP tickets get shoppers in early from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.