Cam Newton lifts spirits, including his own, with Thanksgiving Jam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though injuries have kept him off the field this season, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't on the sidelines when it comes to helping the community.

Newton hosted his annual Thanksgiving Jam at TopGolf in Charlotte, helping serve 1,300 children and their families a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

Newton hasn't played since Week 2 and has battled increasing injury issues in recent seasons. The 9-year Panthers starter faces some questions regarding his NFL future, but fought off the uncertainty for a few hours on Monday night to get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

"It has been a trying year for me in multiple ways," Newton told reporters. "But at the end of the day, being in this type of atmosphere helps you and would help anyone. This is what the holidays are really about, giving back in many ways than one. Doing things that impact the community is just as important as your performance on the field."

While he wasn't serving food, Newton was seen taking selfies with kids and laughing with fans. The event is put on with help from Newton's foundation.

"I really, really miss you," Newton told the crowd. "Thank you for helping me fix my issue."
