Carolina Hurricanes fans send three trucks of supplies to the coast for Florence victims

Ninety-two pallets full of supplies are packed up and ready to ship off to the North Carolina coast to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

By
NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) --
All of it will be donated to the New Bern community, who is still recovering from Florence.

"Our fans and this community really rallied," said Don Waddell, Carolina Hurricanes General Manager.

Last week, Hurricanes fans brought dry goods, baby products, pet food, and other supplies to the preseason games.

All of it will be donated to the New Bern community, who is still recovering from Florence.

"It's important for us, especially in this region as far down east," said Dave Olsen, PNC Arena General Manager. "Those folks come here for events and it's important for us to support them."

And the whole team is getting involved with this supply drive.

Waddell got back to his construction roots, operating a forklift to put the supplies into the tractor-trailers.



"It was fun to come down here and be a part of this and help our team fill these trucks and get them on the road," said Waddell.

All the supplies will fill up about three tractor-trailers and the team said it's quite appropriate they give back to this cause.

"You know obviously this has gotten a lot of attention and a coincidence in the name of the team and what actually happened," said Carolina Hurricanes Owner Tom Dundon.

The Canes will also offer $40 lower bowl tickets for the regular-season home games on Oct. 7 against the NY Rangers and Oct. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks; the proceeds will go to the hurricane relief fund.

