Car wash fundraiser to be hosted by Peace, Love and Unity Outreach in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helping those in need is what the Peace, Love and Unity Outreach organization is all about.
The non-profit provides assistance on many different levels from collecting toys for the Toys For Tots during the holidays to hunger and disaster relief.
The organization is holding a summer youth fundraising car wash on Saturday in Franklinton.
If you are interested, you can visit the organization's website for more information.
