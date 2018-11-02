COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cardi B will not perform at N.C. A&T homecoming concert due to illness

Cardi B not performing at NC A&T homecoming concert

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert due to an illness.

The concert will still happen as planned on Saturday, Nov. 3. at 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum.

Even without Cardi B, the concert will still feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Ticketholders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.
