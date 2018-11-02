Cardi B will not perform at N.C. A&T homecoming concert due to illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert due to an illness.
The concert will still happen as planned on Saturday, Nov. 3. at 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum.
Even without Cardi B, the concert will still feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Ticketholders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.