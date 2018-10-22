COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Madeline Shook was on the minds of many Cardinal Gibbons students.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Students from Raleigh's Cardinal Gibbons High School got back to serving their community nearly one week after their classmate was killed in a crash.

Madeline Shook, a 16-year-old junior track star, died when her car ran off Possum Track Road and into some trees in northern Wake County the morning of October 16. The State Highway Patrol said speed was a factor.

On Monday, just as Cardinal Gibbons students do every Monday of the year, a group of sophomore volunteers prepared hot meals to serve to about 300 people at Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen in downtown Raleigh.



"Being here today is part of who we are," said Gary Meyerl, Cardinal Gibbons Outreach Ministry Director. "Service is a part of the way of life at Cardinal Gibbons High School and so it's very natural for us to be here. There's sort of a heaviness in our hearts though, realizing that we've lost a member of our community and that we're still, as a community, grieving. But at the same time, celebrating her life and the life that she lived."

Madeline Shook, 16, died in a car crash before school Oct. 16, 2018.



Circling up with their classmates and a few parents before the crowds came in, one student prayed for Shook's family.

It was exactly one year before her death that Shook volunteered at the soup kitchen alongside her cross-country teammates.

"I just happened to see her and talk with her a little bit and tell her she was doing a really great job, she was a great worker," said Tamara Gregory, Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen Executive Director. "She just hit me as a spunky, vivacious, young, sweet girl."



As students still grieve the loss of their friend and classmate who they described as kind and full of joy, they say they're finding purpose and some comfort in giving back just as she once did.

"Madeline's spirit continues to live on," Meyerl said. "This is just another way in which we can pay tribute to her and the life that she lived by continuing to live the life that we are called to live through the Gospel."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfatal crashcommunityhigh schoolstudent diesstudentsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs community's help after Florence
Park West Village Fall Festival in Morrisville on Thursday October 25
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
Day 4 of SPARKcon canceled due to overnight winds
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
I-Team: Voter rolls increase by 150,000 since November 2016
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
LGBT leaders furious over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
Sheriff seeks 2K volunteers to help search for missing Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Show More
NC man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Police officer shoots, kills man in Beaufort County
18-year-old suspect in Georgia officer's death shot and killed
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More News