Caregivers Summit Offering Respite and Resources

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Caring for an aging parent or grandparent can be stressful and at times overwhelming. On Tuesday, October 29, caregivers have a chance to find support, respite and resources at the Caregivers Summit going on at the NC State's McKimmon Center. The Caregivers Summit runs from 8am - 3:30pm

