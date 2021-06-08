Community & Events

Largest US blood drive since start of the pandemic happening in Chapel Hill

Carolina Blood Drive happening Tuesday at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the country's largest and longest running blood drives is happening Tuesday at UNC Chapel Hill.

The Carolina Blood Drive takes place inside the Dean E. Smith Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8.

This year's blood drive is the largest to be held in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers hope to have more than 1,000 donors give blood Tuesday.

Carolina Blood Drive has helped more than 100,000 patients needing life-saving blood transfusions. Walk-ins will be accepted at this event. However, appointments are encouraged and can be made at redcrossblood.org.

This year, the Red Cross has expanded its blood testing to include sickle cell trait screening on all donations from self-identified African American donors.

Donors will also receive a commemorative t-shirt and free food.
