Carolina Hurricanes take students Christmas shopping

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some Carolina Hurricanes players will meet up with Durham students to do a little Christmas shopping on Wednesday.

The players will link up with kids from Durham Nativity School to help them buy gifts for their families. They'll go to Target at North Hills in Raleigh.

Other players will visit area hospitals to give out gifts and Hurricanes-related items to patients. They'll also sign autographs.

The Hurricanes fell to Boston 2-0 on the road Tuesday night.
