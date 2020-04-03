Cary businesses band together to give Easter egg hunt kits to families in need

The businesses are distributing bags of twenty Easter egg hunt kits filled with goodies. It's all for families finding themselves in a tough spot during the crisis.
The businesses are pitching in everything from gift certificates to toothbrushes and costume jewelry to fill the eggs which will be given to families to set up a special Easter egg hunt at home.
"If all these small businesses can pull together and help the community and give kids a chance to feel a little normal, with kids out of school, they don't know what's going on, so for them to have an Easter egg hunt brings back that familiar sense to them," explained Nicole Snow who organized the Easter egg hunt.
Snow works at ReStyle Boutique in Cary. ReSTyle Boutique is one of the Cary companies sponsoring the event along with the following businesses:
- Preston Corners Pediatric Dentistry
- ReStyle Boutique
- JNM Auto
- Adventures in Bloom
- Rich School of Music
- La Petite Academy
- Corbett's Burger & Soda Bar
- V Pizza @ Kildaire
- Harmony Family Chiropractic
- Once Upon a Child (Cary Location)
- Crafts Made by You & Crafts Made by Mom
The Easter egg hunt bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Families in need can email nickwillava@gmail.com through April 8 to receive a kit. The Easter egg kits will be distributed with no contact and social distancing at ReStyle Boutique on April 11.