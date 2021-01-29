Community & Events

Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with community activities, town history conversations

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Cary will celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary on April 3, 2021 but is celebrating its 150th year with opportunities for engagement year-round.

Though many events will have to take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials said in a news release that the year will feature many opportunities for community engagement, including a virtual scrapbook where residents can share their memories about the town and what they'd like to tell future generations.

"We had intended to kick it off New Year's Eve with a big celebration, and of course that got pushed back, but that didn't happen," said Cary mayor Harold Weinbrecht. "They're going to have tree giveaways, a driving-walking tour."

During the Jan. 27 council meeting, councilmember Ed Yerha presented the first of a monthly series of historical discussions about the town. The full presentation is available online.

Volunteers have been working since 2018 to plan the year's activities.

If it is safe to gather later this year, the town will host a Day to Remember in July and a Masquerade 150 Gala in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscarynchistorygood newswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports lowest COVID hospitalizations in a month
'Live' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
Resilient Raleigh brothers and family surprised with new home
Duke Health creates at-home care program for COVID-19 patients
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Parents plan rally asking for NC schools to reopen
Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
Show More
Cary Towne Center to close Sunday after 40 years
Should systemic racism be addressed in class? NCBOE members disagree
'Pharmacy deserts' create barriers to vaccine distribution in NC
GOP leader meets with Trump despite condemnation
USPS honors playwright August Wilson with Black Heritage stamp
More TOP STORIES News