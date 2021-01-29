Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with community activities, town history conversations

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Cary will celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary on April 3, 2021 but is celebrating its 150th year with opportunities for engagement year-round.
Though many events will have to take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials said in a news release that the year will feature many opportunities for community engagement, including a virtual scrapbook where residents can share their memories about the town and what they'd like to tell future generations.
"We had intended to kick it off New Year's Eve with a big celebration, and of course that got pushed back, but that didn't happen," said Cary mayor Harold Weinbrecht. "They're going to have tree giveaways, a driving-walking tour."
During the Jan. 27 council meeting, councilmember Ed Yerha presented the first of a monthly series of historical discussions about the town. The full presentation is available online.
Volunteers have been working since 2018 to plan the year's activities.
If it is safe to gather later this year, the town will host a Day to Remember in July and a Masquerade 150 Gala in November.
