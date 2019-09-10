Cary officials to talk $225 million referendum to improve parks, roads

CARY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Cary residents have an opportunity Tuesday to learn more about the $225 million worth of transportation and parks bonds that could bring big changes to town.
Carybonds.org shapes the referendum as a chance to "shape Cary's tomorrow" by improving the town's roads, parks and downtown area. "Thanks to decades of thoughtful planning, wise investments and intentional actions, Cary citizens have created the beautiful place and quality of life we enjoy today," a narrator reads over a video on the website.
There's up to $112 million earmarked for park projects and upgrades, including plans to expand downtown. Parks like "Sk8 Cary" will be touched up as well as the downtown park. The bond will also go toward more parks being built and the preservation of town-owned historic properties.
$113 million is available for transportation projects, including new traffic signals, widening roads and upgrading intersections.
The first of two meetings is Tuesday at the Cary Theater on Chatham Street, where doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30. The town manager and staff will be there to talk with voters.
