Cary prepares for winter weather with Snow Rodeo

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --If you see a few snow plows on the road today, don't panic! The Town of Cary is prepping for winter weather operations in an event called the Annual Snow Rodeo.
Cary's annual winter weather exercise brings together the A-Team to freshen up on best practices for inclement winter weather. Bringing trucks are being recalibrated and tested, spraying water on roads.
"We started running the streets with water and that's precursor to the storm. And we started running routes are guys started running routes," said Public Works Director Scott Hecht.
While crews hit the streets, other employees hit the classroom. At Snow Command, employees will participate in several classroom exercises: chainsaw safety, vehicle safety, echelon plowing techniques and safe driving tips.
"This is the time to do it, it's October before the snow starts, it's the weather to get things done and practice them the way we play," said Hecht.
In real winter weather emergencies, the town's brine trucks are out 18-24 hours in advance of predicted weather to pre-treat streets in an effort to prevent frozen precipitation from sticking.
As crews prepare to serve you, it's also a good time to ensure your home is prepared for adverse winter weather. Citizens in both Wake and the Chatham County portion of Cary are encouraged to visit www.ReadyWake.com for tips.