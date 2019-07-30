Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals

July 30ᵗʰ is kind of a big deal. Get Any Slice, Half Price when you dine-in for #NationalCheesecakeDay. pic.twitter.com/0TQCTUf1iT — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) July 28, 2019

Today is National Cheesecake Day!!It's a day when the country celebrates a sweet treat that is super cheesy.This simple dessert has several variations including the New York style, the Philadelphia style, and even a Chicago style.But, it was the Greek style that started it all.According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.And some restaurants today are even giving out deals on cheesecake to honor the special day today.Cheesecake Factory restaurants will have half-price cheesecake all day long, but there is a limit of one slice per person at 50-percent off.Also, all customers dining at Texas de Brazil restaurants today can get a free slice of cheesecake to celebrate the day.