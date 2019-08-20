Celebration planned to mark anniversary of toppling of UNC Confederate statue Silent Sam

Silent Sam was a Confederate statue built in 1913 and dedicated to the UNC students and faculty who left school to fight in the Civil War for the Confederacy.
Several protests leading up to 2018 focused on the statue and its prominent role on UNC's campus.
On August 20, 2018, student protesters toppled Silent Sam, knocking the statue to the ground, kicking it and tossing dirt on top of it.
WATCH: The moment the statue is toppled
The vandalism of the statue resulted in some arrests and convictions, a prolonged debate between university leaders about what to do with the statue, and even the resignation of Chancellor Carol Folt.
On the one year anniversary of the protest that ultimately toppled Silent Sam, a rally called "Silent Same is Down: Anniversary Party" is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Street.