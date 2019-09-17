Durham (WTVD) -- The 45th annual Centerfest Arts festival is happening this weekend in Durham.
There will be multiple stages with music, food, dance, paintings and jewelry items for purchase.
About 132 artists are coming into town from across the country and about 65 of them are from the Triangle area.
More information here.
Centerfest Arts Festival
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More