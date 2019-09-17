abc11 together

Centerfest Arts Festival

Durham (WTVD) -- The 45th annual Centerfest Arts festival is happening this weekend in Durham.

There will be multiple stages with music, food, dance, paintings and jewelry items for purchase.

About 132 artists are coming into town from across the country and about 65 of them are from the Triangle area.

More information here.
