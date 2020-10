CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A heartwarming moment between a Chapel Hill police officer and a resident was caught on camera.In a Facebook post, the Chapel Hill Police Department said a man flagged down officers because he needed help with his tie. The man said he was interviewing for a job at Denny's restaurant.The department shared a photo of the interaction, which has more than 560 reactions and 130 shares."We're so glad he asked for help," the department wrote. "Our fingers are crossed for a positive result!"