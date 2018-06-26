COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Charlotte firefighters lend hose to family using kitchen pots to fill pool on boy's birthday

While helping a family fill up their kiddie pool, the firefighters decided to have a little fun (Credit: Charlotte Fire Station 18 via Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
While out on a medical call on Sunday, firefighters with Charlotte Fire Station 18 noticed a family desperately trying to fill up a swimming pool and decided to lend a helping hand.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s when the crew pulled up and saw the family trying to get water into the kiddie pool by filling pots with water from the sink.

Without a thought, the fire crew grabbed their hose and helped fill up the pool.

What made the moment even sweeter was when firefighters learned the family wanted to use the pool to help celebrate a young boy's birthday.

The station posted pictures of the simple gesture to Facebook saying, "What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a life long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18. Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!"


WGHP contributed to this post.
