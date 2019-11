Pedal to the Kettle

Herbal Healing LLC

Binky and Bell

Gabi's Grounds Coffee Shop

Furbaby Desserts

If you're heading downtown for the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, make sure to check out the Christmas Village.It's located in Exchange Plaza -- in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near First Citizens Bank and Pizza La Stella. Make sure to bring your food and funds for our ABC11 Together Food Drive kick-off.And don't forget to take an "Elfie Selfie" from 8 a.m. until noon. Bring your letters for Santa , and we'll make sure he gets them!Shop for unique holiday gifts from several local vendors