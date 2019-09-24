food

Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renowned Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen is helping to fight childhood hunger with an event that will bring five top chefs from across the country to the Triangle.

On Sunday, October 13, Christensen and other chefs will join together at Christensen's Poole's Diner on South McDowell Street.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner featuring a course with wine pairing from each guest chef.

An auction of culinary experiences donated by each of the chefs will follow, with proceeds helping with efforts against childhood hunger both in the Triangle and in the home communities of the visiting chefs.

"It's a joy to partner with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and a group of talented chefs and friends from across the country for a spirited night of dining and fundraising - all in the name of ending childhood hunger," Christensen said in a release.

The chefs participating in this special culinary event include:

  • Chef Sarah Grueneberg, chef/partner of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago, IL (2017 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes)
  • Chef Jason Stanhope, executive chef of FIG in Charleston, SC (2015 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Southeast)
  • JoAnne Canady-Brown, owner of The Gingered Peach Bakery in Lawrence, NJ (2018 James Beard Foundation fellow)
  • Alex Raij, chef-owner of Txikito, La Vara, Saint Julivert, and El Quinto Pino in New York (2019 finalist for James Beard Awards Outstanding Restaurateur)
  • Rob McDaniel, executive chef of SpringHouse in Alexander City, AL (2017 semifinalist for James Beard Foundation Best Chef South)


A limited number of tickets are available at $250 each and table sponsorships for $1,500, which includes four seats.

Christensen, a multi-time James Beard Award winner is an avid supporter of social causes, notably that of hunger relief.

She recently opened Poole'side Pies, a Neapolitan-inspired pizza place in Raleigh.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighwake countyfoodiecharityfoodcookinghungerpizzarestaurantcooking chefraleigh newsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
After 47 years, Durham's pioneer public health director retires
Fort Bragg soldier and reservist husband create popcorn business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Show More
Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2020
Armed & dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson shooting
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
More TOP STORIES News