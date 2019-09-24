Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

On Sunday, October 13, Christensen and other chefs will join together at Christensen's Poole's Diner on South McDowell Street.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner featuring a course with wine pairing from each guest chef.
An auction of culinary experiences donated by each of the chefs will follow, with proceeds helping with efforts against childhood hunger both in the Triangle and in the home communities of the visiting chefs.
"It's a joy to partner with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and a group of talented chefs and friends from across the country for a spirited night of dining and fundraising - all in the name of ending childhood hunger," Christensen said in a release.
The chefs participating in this special culinary event include:
- Chef Sarah Grueneberg, chef/partner of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago, IL (2017 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes)
- Chef Jason Stanhope, executive chef of FIG in Charleston, SC (2015 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Southeast)
- JoAnne Canady-Brown, owner of The Gingered Peach Bakery in Lawrence, NJ (2018 James Beard Foundation fellow)
- Alex Raij, chef-owner of Txikito, La Vara, Saint Julivert, and El Quinto Pino in New York (2019 finalist for James Beard Awards Outstanding Restaurateur)
- Rob McDaniel, executive chef of SpringHouse in Alexander City, AL (2017 semifinalist for James Beard Foundation Best Chef South)
A limited number of tickets are available at $250 each and table sponsorships for $1,500, which includes four seats.
Christensen, a multi-time James Beard Award winner is an avid supporter of social causes, notably that of hunger relief.
She recently opened Poole'side Pies, a Neapolitan-inspired pizza place in Raleigh.
