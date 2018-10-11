HALLOWEEN

Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

CHICAGO --
McDonald's recently opened flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

Visitors can see a massive light show set to spooky music as more than 10,000 LEDs twinkle on the building's facade. And don't miss the tombstones marking past McDonald's favorites like "McPizza," the "McD.L.T." and "Onion Nuggets."

The display also spotlights a new Halloween-themed instant win game that just debuted nationwide. In the "Trick. Trick. Win!" game, customers have a 1 in 4 chance at prizes ranging from free menu items to a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you're in town, you can check out the festive light show and Halloween-themed décor in River North at 600 N. Clark Street from now until Halloween.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenmcdonald'su.s. & worldsocietymakeoversholidayfun stuffChicago
HALLOWEEN
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Here's how you can save money at the NC State Fair
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
How you can get a Real ID at the NC State Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Live coverage: Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael
At least 6 dead, including 1 in western NC after Hurricane Michael slams South
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Show More
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Hundreds of flights canceled at RDU, other airports as Michael moves through
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Man involved in Raleigh shootings now charged with stealing guns from cars
More News