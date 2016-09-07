COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-Fil-A's WinShape Camps For Communities is coming to the Raleigh area. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Chick-fil-A's non-profit WinShape Camps For Communities is holding a summer camp for two weeks in central North Carolina.

The week of July 2 through July 6 campers will attend camp at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The week of July 9 through July 13 a new WinShape team will arrive to lead a camp at Faith Baptist Church in Youngsville.

There are slots still available for the Youngsville camp, which also has some scholarship money for campers in need.

Chick-fil-A partners with churches across the nation to host the WinShape Camps. The churches fundraise and partner with local businesses to help those in need be able to attend these camps.

"They help us raise money so we can give scholarships to kids who can't afford it in the community," explained Kyle Huntsinger, children's pastor at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh. Huntsinger said his church and local businesses provided about $6,000 in scholarships for the week-long camp held at their church.

WinShape Camp



WinShape campers take part in typical summer camp activities including crafts, painting, dance, flag football, and archery, but the mission of WinShape Camps For Communities also serves a larger purpose.

"We look to transform communities with the message of Jesus Christ," explained Camp Director Deion Cossio.

"Because of Chick-fil-A's funding we're able to take this camp on the road and change communities with it," Cossio said.

WinShape employees are chosen to travel each week to a different city to host the summer camp for a month.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscampfoodrestaurantRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News