Child continues to recover after being struck by bullet in Nash County drive-by

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday's cold temperatures didn't stop folks from coming out to support 7-year-old Miasia Perry who is recovering after being struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting in early September.
Miasia is recovering with remarkable grit and strength that is inspiring everyone around her at a fundraiser for her recovery titled #HopeForMiasia.
ABC11 newsgathering partners at Spectrum News says the second-grader now undergoes therapy sessions twice a week.
"I'm real proud because she has come a long way from where she was at," says her grandfather Elton Andrews. "She has come a long way. She is doing real good."
The fundraiser brought in more than $2,100 to help with Miasia's care and more money is coming in.
"It's hard to put into words, the way the community has come together to help us out it's hard to describe... it's awesome, outstanding, there's no other words to describe it," says Andrews.
The second-grader is expected to return to Nash Elementary School in December.
To donate to Miasia's GoFundMe to help with medical funds click here.
