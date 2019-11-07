Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary with all new displays later this month

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews spent the day working on massive displays to brighten up south Cary as the Chinese Lantern Festival returns to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre.
Organizers tell ABC11 these are not the same lanterns from last year, the festival has all-new displays this year.
The magnificent light festival opens to the public on Wednesday. Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 12. Tickets start at $15.
For more information on the festival, check here.
