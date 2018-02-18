Chinese New Year celebration brings thousands to Chapel Hill

It’s lit, as the children say, at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill for the Light Up Festival. #YearOfTheDog pic.twitter.com/qnuttnDyxW — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) February 18, 2018

A bright gold dragon moved through the halls of the Friday Center celebrating the Chinese New Year for the second year in Chapel Hill.It's the year of the dog, "usually it means loyalty, hardworking, being a friend and family values," explains Honbin Gu, Chapel Hill Councilwoman and organizer of the celebration.Thousands fill the center, the halls were tightly packed. But, the full halls didn't hinder the spirit.Originally from China, Gu has been in North Carolina for over two decades.She said she's excited to mix her Chinese culture with the life she made in North Carolina. "We are all Americans," she said "we are all immigrants that can bring our culture to enrich our community and enrich our country.""You'll see all sorts of diverse groups here, and we love that," said Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger.