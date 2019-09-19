'Christmas' or 'Holiday'?: Town of Wilson caught in debate after parade changes name

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? The now-annual debate has caused a controversy in Wilson.The name was previously changed from the "Historic Downtown Wilson Christmas Parade" to the "Historic Downtown Wilson Holiday Parade." The Wilson Downtown Development Corp., which runs the parade, is considering changing it back after receiving backlash about the change.Mayor C. Bruce Rose posted an open letter on Facebook defending keeping "Christmas" in the name.A spokeswoman for Wilson Downtown Development Corp. said in an email that the board is considering the Mayor's request.You can read Mayor Rose's letter below: