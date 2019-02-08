Celebrate Valentine's Day early this weekend with baby goat cuddles,a love-themed planetarium show and even the Duke lemurs! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from Feb. 8-10.
Carolina Skies: Valentine Edition, Friday 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy Valentine's Day under the stars of UNC's Morehead Planetarium by exploring the legends of love through ancient cultures and constellations. Saturday will feature an Anti-Valentine Edition at 7:30 p.m. which will tell the heartbreaking stories of the sky.
Valentine's Romantic Classics with North Carolina Symphony, Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.
Enjoy selections such as Strauss' famous 'Blue Danube' waltz, Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake and Ravel's La Valse.
Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, Friday and Saturday 3:30, Sunday 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The latest Cirque du Soleil show. Corteo in Italian means a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the power of the acrobat and a theatrical world of fun.
PNC Arena in Raleigh
Valentine's Day with Goats, Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.
Bring your Valentine to Chapel Hill's Spring Haven Farm for baby goat snuggles and a romantic hayride. You can also feed horses and meet Annie the donkey and Peppa the pig. Spring Haven Farm also offers goat yoga some weekends. Check out the schedule here.
An Evening of Entertainment, Friday 7:30
This year's DPAC performance marks the 40th anniversary of the musical showcase that features hundreds of Durham Public Schools students.
Cars and Coffee, Saturday 9 a.m.
Love cars? Love coffee? Perfect! Come talk to car enthusiasts and enjoy sweet treats from Frostings Cakeshop.
Millstone Theatre / Millstone Towne Centre in Fayetteville
Wellthy Women Healthy Hour, Saturday 12-4 p.m.
Taste some good clean food, learn to cook more healthily, and hear some tips from health coaches while enjoying friends, drinks and music! ABC11's Amber Rupinta will emcee.
Moral March 2019, Saturday 10 a.m.
The North Carolina NAACP and HKonJ People's Coalition will gather near Shaw University in the 13th Mass Moral March in Raleigh.
Disney DCappella at DPAC, Saturday 7:30 p.m.
A cappella and Disney fans, unite! Disney Music Group's a cappella group will stop in Durham with its modern versions of timeless Disney hits.
Feed the Need Gala 2019, Saturday 6-11 p.m.
Join Meals on Wheels of Durham for an evening of entertainment and dining at the Washington Duke Inn. The gala will also have a silent auction. All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels. ABC11's Steve Daniels will emcee.
Love is in the Air, Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from Romeo and Juliet, Casablanca and West Side Story
Huff Concert Hall, Methodist University
KidsExchange Consignment Sale, Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Get ready for the largest consignment event in the nation. Admission to the sale is free but you must register to shop here.
NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh NC: Jim Graham Building & Expo Building
All Aboard! A Global Food, Wine and Beer Tasting, Saturday 7-9 p.m.
Savor worldly food and drinks while learning about health disparities in our state. The fundraiser at The Pavilion at Carriage Farm will benefit Railcare Health and feature a live and silent auction. ABC11's Julie Wilson will host.
Love and Lemurs: The Science of Lemur Reproduction, Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Head to the Duke Lemur Center for a couple of glasses of wine with an exclusive workshop on lemur reproductive behavior and biology.
Food & Flea Valentine's Market, Sunday 12-4 p.m.
Shop from local artisans with live music, dessert and coffee at this food and vintage market.
100 W. Chatham Street in Cary
