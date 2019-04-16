abc11 together

CIS Chatham County

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
The Community in Schools Chatham County spring fundraiser is just weeks away. You're invited to a night full of fun, food and giving on April 28th. Proceeds will be used to help the program that's been around for 30 years helping children succeed in school and achieve in life. Tickets are $60. More information here.
