City of Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials gear up for All American Marathon

Both directions of Ray Avenue between Rowan Street and Hay Street





One block of Person Street at the Market House





Both directions of Green Street





Both directions of Rowan Street between Green Street and Bragg Boulevard





Both directions of Bragg Boulevard between Rowan Street and Hay Street





Both directions of Hay Street starting at the Market House and continuing until it turns into Morganton Road





Both directions of Morganton Road from Dobbin Park to the All-American Expressway





The southbound lanes of the All-American Expressway between Morganton Road and Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg officials are gearing up for Sunday's All American Marathon. It is the largest street race in Fayetteville and this year is expected to be bigger and better.The race begins at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville and runners will cross the finish line on Fort Bragg.The route itself hasn't changed much but the look of it has as construction continues in downtown Fayetteville. The runners will start at Festival Park, continue to Hay Street past the ABC11 downtown studio and then pass the baseball stadium under construction.Fort Bragg and Fayetteville city police have a joint operation center for security to closely monitor the race. They will also have personnel strategically placed along the route.Aside from finishing the marathon, the most challenging part for runners and drivers will be parking. The City of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg officials said they have a plan for that too."There are more than 4,500 spots downtown so there's more than enough parking so we really just encourage people to shop around for a spot," said Kevin Arata, a City of Fayetteville spokesman.Col. Kyle Reed explained the parking amenities that will be in place on post."There is a parking plan on the installation with a shuttle that departs to come downtown so when you complete the race you're at your vehicle already or after the race there are shuttles to bring people back down to their vehicles," said Reed.The following roads will be closed to traffic during the All-American Marathon:Roads closest to the starting area near Festival Park will close at 5 a.m. on March 24 and the remaining roads listed will close at 6 a.m.In addition, Ray Avenue between Mason Street and the entrance to Festival Park Plaza will be closed to traffic starting on the morning of March 23. Roads will reopen as the marathon course clears.The race begins at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.