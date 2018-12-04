COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City of Raleigh considers smoking ban at 2 downtown parks

Raleigh officials consider banning smoking in two city parks

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh city leaders believe allowing people to smoke at Nash Square and Moore Square parks cause unnecessary trash and litter.

During a city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, members will consider banning smoking from both downtown parks.

The two parks were left out of a 2011 ordinance, which banned smoking from city parks and greenways.

But with the $12 million Moore Square renovation project nearing completion, with a grand reopening date in early 2019, the city wants the parks to be an inviting destination point for tourists and people who live and work downtown.

"I understand it," said Casey Canning, who said she smokes daily in Nash Square on her way to work. "There's a couple schools that come here during the day for their lunch periods. It's not that hard to walk around."

But some said the park should be open to everyone, including smokers.

The city is studying the idea of making future renovations to Nash Square.

Under the proposal, smokers would have to go to parking areas nearby and not smoke on the grounds.
