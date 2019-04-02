City of Raleigh increases capacity as massive Dreamville Festival draws near

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a matter of days, thousands of people will flock to Raleigh's Dix Park for what will be a first-of-its-kind music festival in the Capital City.
J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival, a multi-stage event, is now expected to draw 40,000 people on Saturday.
The massive event was originally slated for September 15, 2018, but was postponed due to safety concerns from an approaching Hurricane Florence.
The City of Raleigh started planning logistics for the event three years ago. Late last week, organizers asked the city to increase capacity from 35,000 to 40,000 due to higher than expected ticket sales.
"It's just a great opportunity for us to showcase this gem in Raleigh for all these folks coming not only locally, but nationally and internationally," said Joey Voska, Dorothea Dix Park Program Supervisor.
Voska said Raleigh Police, firefighters, and EMS signed off on the increase in visitors to Dix Park and are planning a safe day-long event.
According the Dreamville Festival website, VIP packages are sold out and only $119 General Admission tickets are still available.
There will be no on-site parking or street parking available at Dix Park for Dreamville Festival.
Festival goers can purchase $20 parking passes at NC State University's Centennial Campus and walk to the festival.
A shuttle service will also be picking up and dropping off from downtown parking decks for a $10 roundtrip.
"Between the downtown Raleigh decks and the Centennial parking decks, we feel there's adequate capacity to accommodate everyone," Voska said.
Dreamville Festival has also partnered with Lyft to provide rideshare services. People can get dropped off by family, friends, taxi, or a rideshare service all at one designated lot on Stancil Drive.
A regional express shuttle will be available to bus people from Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, Fayetteville and Greensboro.
Authorities closed Dix Park's Big Field and Williams Field on Monday to begin stage construction. Biggs Drive from Blair Drive to Goode Street is also closed while setup is underway.
Saturday's lineup features J. Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, J.I.D., Davido, Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and Mez.
There will also be various onsite activities including a putt-putt golf course, expansive beer garden, vendor row featuring local products and merchants, the "Dreamville Festival Art Wall"; dedicated lounge space reserved for members of The Divine Nine and more.
The festival will benefit the Dreamville Foundation -- which promises to assist in hurricane relief efforts -- as well as the Dix Park Conservancy.
