Clayton community collects food, supplies for firefighters battling COVID-19

"There are so many families that are fighting through this virus right now to think there's a family at home that may have a loved one in the hospital and needs to get to the grocery store," said Linda Bagley of Clayton High School.
That's Kristy Dean's dilemma, her husband Assistant Chief Jason Dean is still in the hospital.
"Life is very busy. Trying to stay updated on my husband. Getting reports from his nurses. Doing virtual first grade, virtual eighth grade being a virtual teacher for my students," Dean explained.
While she's focused on that, Dean's front yard fills up with food and supplies from the community. Her coworkers from Clayton High School-- had to make two trips to bring it all down to the central donation site at the school.
"Just knowing that there's that many people out in the community that they don't know us, they don't know him directly but they want to know we're ok," Dean said.
As for Assistant Chief Jason Dean, he is improving.
"Yesterday all of his vital signs were good and he continues to make baby steps forward," said Dean.
Clayton High is collecting supplies from 8 a.m - 10 a.m until Friday.