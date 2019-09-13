Community & Events

Clayton police get new police cruiser as part of Gov. Cooper's Highway Safety Program

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police Department's newly appointed traffic officer will ride in style with a new snazzy ride; and the cost of it? Nothing.

The department announced Thursday the new 2019 Clayton Police Mustang GT will hit the streets this week.

The new Mustang and position come as part of the NC Governor's Highway Safety Program grant, which provides funding for a full-time Traffic Safety Team officer.

The grant includes salary, equipment and vehicle, for three years.

The Traffic Safety Team officer's goal is to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities across North Carolina.

Clayton alone has seen a 26 percent increase in crashes over the last four years, according to Clayton Police. The majority of the crashes not involving injuries.
