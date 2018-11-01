Coach K speaks to Durham Rescue Mission graduates

The Durham rescue mission celebrated its fall 2018 graduates. The group of men and women completed the Victory Program.The 18 people in the group struggled with addiction, homelessness and other issues. Through lots of hard work and persistence, each member of the group completed the organization's Victory Program. They had to attend classes that help with healing and moving forward.For many, this will be one of the proudest accomplishments of their lives.Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyewski was the commencement speaker this year."They learn how to live and then they learn how to make a living, and today is a day where they go into the next chapter of their lives," he said.The Victory Program lasts for twelve months. They will have another graduating class in the spring too.