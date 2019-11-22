Snap, crackle, pop: Names of colorful new Durham crosswalks inspired by Rice Krispies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colorful crosswalks are brightening downtown Durham streets as part of a multi-year $10 million public art and urban design project.
The three art-deco inspired crosswalks are at the American Tobacco Campus at Blackwell St. and Vivian St., connecting the Durham Armory to the Durham Marriott City Center on Foster Street, and at Durham Central Park at the Farmers Market crossing on Foster Street.
Triangle artist Mary Carter Taub designed the crosswalks after being chosen from 27 applicants.
"The pedestrian crosswalks are a freewheeling riff loosely inspired by Memphis design, a blend of Art Deco and Pop art, blending geometric shapes found in downtown Durham's local Art Deco architecture with an '80s palette bursting with color," said Taub in a statement released by the Durham SmART Vision Plan. "The crosswalks are titled Snapping!, Crackling!, and Popping! inspired by the Rice Krispies cereal characters Snap, Crackle and Pop."
The crosswalks are the third major project of the Durham SmART Vision Plan.
The public is invited to a dedication of the crosswalks on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. adjacent to the crosswalk in Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street.
For more information, click here.
