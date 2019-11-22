Community & Events

Snap, crackle, pop: Names of colorful new Durham crosswalks inspired by Rice Krispies

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colorful crosswalks are brightening downtown Durham streets as part of a multi-year $10 million public art and urban design project.

The three art-deco inspired crosswalks are at the American Tobacco Campus at Blackwell St. and Vivian St., connecting the Durham Armory to the Durham Marriott City Center on Foster Street, and at Durham Central Park at the Farmers Market crossing on Foster Street.

Triangle artist Mary Carter Taub designed the crosswalks after being chosen from 27 applicants.

"The pedestrian crosswalks are a freewheeling riff loosely inspired by Memphis design, a blend of Art Deco and Pop art, blending geometric shapes found in downtown Durham's local Art Deco architecture with an '80s palette bursting with color," said Taub in a statement released by the Durham SmART Vision Plan. "The crosswalks are titled Snapping!, Crackling!, and Popping! inspired by the Rice Krispies cereal characters Snap, Crackle and Pop."

The crosswalks are the third major project of the Durham SmART Vision Plan.

The public is invited to a dedication of the crosswalks on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. adjacent to the crosswalk in Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamartpublic art
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person falls from fourth-floor balcony near NC State
Hoke Co. deputies seeking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Man shot during vehicle towing at Durham apartment complex
Durham TV show creator flies to Ukraine to explore Trump impeachment questions
Protect your credit card from shimming
Harrison Ford could play Michael Peterson in TV series: Report
Show More
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed
Clayton brother, sister collect blankets for families in need
Can your child choke on that toy? Do the 'toilet roll test'
Father of Carrboro HS student arrested after shooting threat surfaces
More TOP STORIES News