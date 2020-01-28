Community makes home wheelchair-accessible for teen paralyzed in car accident

The accident sent Clifton to the hospital where he would later learn he was paralyzed as a result of his injuries. He spent several days in WakeMed's intensive care unit before being transferred out due to his progress.
With his new challenges, family friends took time out of their day on January 25 to renovate the Clifton home and make it wheelchair-accessible for Nate.
"No words can explain how grateful we are for what GOD is doing through these warriors! Thank you all for doing this for us," said Nate's father, Leon in the Facebook post.
The group returned on January 26 to continue remodeling the home, which now includes a wheelchair ramp that wasn't there beforehand.
"Today was another productive day at the Clifton's! Still not finished but we are closer than we were," said one of the men who worked on the home.
"Nate is doing much better," Samantha Clifton told ABC11 by phone Tuesday.
A GoFundMe was established to help with expenses and is nearing its $10,000 goal.