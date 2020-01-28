abc11 together

Community makes home wheelchair-accessible for teen paralyzed in car accident

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nate Clifton has been in the hospital since January 2 when he was involved in a serious car accident.

The accident sent Clifton to the hospital where he would later learn he was paralyzed as a result of his injuries. He spent several days in WakeMed's intensive care unit before being transferred out due to his progress.

With his new challenges, family friends took time out of their day on January 25 to renovate the Clifton home and make it wheelchair-accessible for Nate.

"No words can explain how grateful we are for what GOD is doing through these warriors! Thank you all for doing this for us," said Nate's father, Leon in the Facebook post.

The group returned on January 26 to continue remodeling the home, which now includes a wheelchair ramp that wasn't there beforehand.



"Today was another productive day at the Clifton's! Still not finished but we are closer than we were," said one of the men who worked on the home.

"Nate is doing much better," Samantha Clifton told ABC11 by phone Tuesday.

A GoFundMe was established to help with expenses and is nearing its $10,000 goal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsjohnston countycar crashdisabilityabc11 togetherteenfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Victim of attempted lynching given $18K to pay off home loan
Zebulon man gifts $200 to robbed 90-year-old couple
Father Ramsey: Fayetteville man serves others in need for over 40 years
Jam for RMH Rock the Yacht at Angus Barn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site
Person found dead on I-95 in Cumberland County
NCSU alum, astronaut reflects on nearly 11 months in space
The 411: Arugula shortage
3 critically injured in Durham crash; 1,600 without power
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Wake County mom says son's special education teacher 'assaulted' him
Show More
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Get paid to replace your toilet
Trooper shoots person during traffic stop in Robeson County
Fayetteville firefighters rescue, revive dog from house fire
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News