abc11 together

Community, donor extends helping hand to replace nonverbal boy's stolen communication device

EMBED <>More Videos

Leo will not only receive the device, but he will get to meet the generous donor.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jamie Santana is overwhelmed by the amount of community support her family received after she shared the news that thieves broke into her family's car and stole her nonverbal son's communication device two weeks ago.

Nine-year-old Leo Batista uses the device to communicate with his family. Without it, it's been a struggle.

"We're always there for him. We're his voice. With this device, he has his own voice," said Santana.

The story aired Monday on ABC11 and since then, the community has stepped in to help.

After the family created a GoFundMe page, dozens of people donated and another good samaritan ordered a used Accent 1000, a speech communication device.

It is set to arrive next week.

Leo will not only receive the device, but he will get to meet the generous donor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilledisabilityabc11 togethercommunity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
33rd annual Toast of the Triangle
Toast to the Triangle comes to Raleigh on Sunday
ABC11 Together Match Madness
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Fayetteville Police respond to shots-fired call, find two crashed cars
Police identify 21-year-old victim in Durham shooting
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
UNC VS. DUKE: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay
WATCH LIVE: Standoff on I-55 after Rockford shooting suspect flees
Fired Florida cop convicted of attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
Show More
Proposed Conner's Law would increase penalty for assaults on officers
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Parents charged in abuse of 5-week-old baby in Burlington
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
More TOP STORIES News