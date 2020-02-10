Community & Events

NAACP, family gathers to remember man killed in Nash County deputy-involved shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday marked one year since 28-year-old Jonathan Ramirez was killed in a Nash County deputy-involved shooting.

Sunday night, the Nash County NAACP gathered to remember him.

On Feb. 9, officials said deputies responded to a call from a sexual assault victim reporting a crime involving Johnathan Ramirez.

Both Ramirez's family and the NAACP dispute the claim and want the Nash County Sheriff's Office to come forward with more information surrounding the case.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of the fatal deputy-involved shooting. Officials claimed Ramirez did not comply with deputies and pointed a rifle at them.

RELATED: Nash County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting

In the video, deputies said the body camera footage shows Ramirez exiting his vehicle with a loaded gun before the shooting.

Ramirez died at the scene.

ABC11 reached out to the Sheriff's Office, but officials said they have no information to provide at this time.
Related topics:
community & eventsnash countynaacpdeputy involved shooting
