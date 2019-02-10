COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Community remembers three Muslim-American students murdered in Chapel Hill four years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Community remembers three slain students four years later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Four years ago, students Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha were murdered in Chapel Hill. The community gathered Sunday to honor their memory at the Day of Light Awards Ceremony.

The event commemorates the lives of the three slain students by recognizing three outstanding members of the community.

"It's been the tradition that every year on the anniversary, what we do is we look out and we look to the community, and we look at the work the we see being done by all the amazing community members that we have. And we're here to celebrate a few of them today," said Farrus Barakat, brother of Deah.

The three honors went to Niveen Allan, advocate for youth and creating a transitional home for women, president of Duke Muslim Student Association Aydin Anwar and Dena Ali, captain with the Raleigh Fire Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmurderchapel hill newsRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Triangle eSports Championship raises money for charity
HKonJ 2019 rally draws crowds in Raleigh
Cirque du Soleil to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Fayetteville Millennial movement could shape future of All-American City
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham church prays for undocumented immigrants detained by ICE
NC Congressman Walter Jones dies at 76
67-year-old hiker rescued from mountains near Blowing Rock
140 Fort Bragg soldiers return home from Iraq
Durham fire started by child playing with lighter, officials say
2 kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside NC fire station
Tiger kills potential mate on first encounter
Body found near railroad tracks in Durham
Show More
Hoke County Animal Shelter prepares for surrender of 50 animals
Man charged during Confederate monument protest in Raleigh
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
NC school system cancels classes after flu outbreak
More News