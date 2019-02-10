RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Four years ago, students Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha were murdered in Chapel Hill. The community gathered Sunday to honor their memory at the Day of Light Awards Ceremony.
The event commemorates the lives of the three slain students by recognizing three outstanding members of the community.
"It's been the tradition that every year on the anniversary, what we do is we look out and we look to the community, and we look at the work the we see being done by all the amazing community members that we have. And we're here to celebrate a few of them today," said Farrus Barakat, brother of Deah.
The three honors went to Niveen Allan, advocate for youth and creating a transitional home for women, president of Duke Muslim Student Association Aydin Anwar and Dena Ali, captain with the Raleigh Fire Department.